BLADENBORO – The 50th annual Bladenboro Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 2.

Acording to information from the Town of Bladen boro, this year’s event is expetced to be an “extra special celebration.”

Parade organizers said they will honor the Girl Scouts for “their contributions to the community, and the grand marshals for this milestone year will be Jane Walters and Sue Gallaway.”

The following comes from the Town of Bladenboro at bladenboronc.org:

“The Bladenboro Christmas Parade has been a beloved tradition for half a century, spreading holiday cheer and joy throughout the community. This year’s event is expected to be a memorable and heartwarming occasion for all who attend.

A Nonprofit Celebration

“The Bladenboro Christmas Parade is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the spirit of Christmas to the town and its residents. The parade features a dazzling array of commercial floats, which come pre-decorated to ensure a magical experience for spectators.

“Here’s the pricing for those wishing to participate in the parade with their floats:

– Whole Float: $430.00

– ½ Float: $215.00

– 1/3 Float: $145.00

– Advertising: $50.00

“It’s important to note that certain groups, including Law Enforcement, Elected Officials, Fire and Rescue, Emergency Services, Military and Veterans Groups and churches, are admitted free of charge. This is a heartfelt gesture to honor their invaluable contributions to the community.

How to Get Involved

To register for the Bladenboro Christmas Parade go to bladenboronc.org for details

Organizers are said local business are encouraged to participate in this year’s window decorating contest. The windows have to be hand-painted with no window cling art.

The parade lineup starts at 9 am, and the parade will start at 10:30 a.m. in Downtown Bladenboro.