Boil water advisory issued for eastern end of Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — The eastern area of Elizabethtown is under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice due to a water line break Wednesday night.

The area affected includes the eastern end of Elizabethtown from Scout Lane through East Broad Street/Airport Road to East Bladen High School. Residents may notice low or no water pressure and discoloration. Residents should use bottled water or boil their tap water until the advisory is lifted.

Town staff reported that a 12-inch water main on East Broad Street/Business 87 near the Brown’s Creek crossing bridge broke at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, causing a service disruption for much of the east end of Elizabethtown.

Personnel responded quickly, stopped the water loss, and began repairs. Services were restored system-wide by around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

A “Boil Water Advisory” was announced just before midnight and communicated through the Code Red notification system.

The advisory will stay in effect until water test results confirm that the water is safe.

According to the Elizabethtown Water Department, the test takes a minimum of 24hrs to complete, the earliest the advisory will be lifted is tomorrow morning Friday, December 1st.

For information, contact the Elizabethtown Public Work office at 910-862-2035.