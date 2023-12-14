The Bladen County Commissioners recognized the sixteen graduates of the Leadership Bladen Class of 2023 at their meeting on November 20, 2023.

Among the graduates, who dedicated one day each month for seven months to explore different aspects of life in Bladen County, were: Brittney Allen, Kayla Brewington, Tammy Elliott, Deana Guido, Connie Holland, Cristen Hursey, Aleigh King, Lucas McNeill, James Monroe, Heather Ransom, Brittney Somers, Kenneth Skeldon, Kaycie Skipper, Alexandria Stevens, Greg Taylor, and Erin Wall,

According to organizers, Leadership Bladen strives to prepare and provide Bladen County with an enduring source of diverse leaders who are prepared and committed to serving the community.

During the seven-month program, the graduates got an in-depth view of community issues, developed skills necessary to assume leadership roles, and were exposed to community involvement opportunities. Participants study the qualities that make an effective leader, analyze individual leadership roles, and develop personal leadership styles and skills while learning about government, healthcare, emergency services, education, economic development, and tourism in Bladen County.

Many of the graduates reported that they learned a great deal about the county during their class. “I know that I have a new perspective and appreciation for my community! I feel a huge amount of responsibility, but also CAPABILITY after completing this program,” wrote one participant in the exit survey,

Leadership Bladen is a joint program of Bladens Bloomin’, Bladen Community College, Bladen County School System and the Elizabethtown – White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The program was established in the late 2000’s in the county but took a hiatus until last year when it was revived in response to the Bladen County Strategic Plan

The next session for Leadership Bladen will be announced after the new year.