During Monday’s Employee Christmas Luncheon, Mayor Sylvia Campbell, far right, recognized town employees for various years of service.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell, far right, honored the town’s new employees during Monday’s Employee Christmas Luncheon.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town of Elizabethtown honored Lieutenant Mark McMichaels and several other employees at the Employee Christmas Luncheon Monday.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell presented the Award to Lieutenant Mark McMichaels of the Elizabethtown Police Department.

McMichaels was recognized by Town Manager Dane Rideout for his 20 years of service to the Department, his current role of supervising the patrol division and his “willingness to do whatever is needed for the Police Department and the Town,” according to a prepared statement from the Town of Elizabethtown.

Other Employee Service Awards were also presented to the following:

New employees:

Katie Kinlaw, Finance Department

Steven Prebel, Police

Ethan Hales, Police

Thomas Howell Jr, Public Works

Michael Blue, Public Works

Pernell Hooper, Public Works

20 Years of Service

Mark McMichaels, Police

15 Years of Service

Hollis Freeman, Fire Chief

5 Years of Service:

Delana Faircloth, Public Works

Cara Woodman Bryant, Police

Bryan Hickman, Police

Cameron Kinlaw, Fire