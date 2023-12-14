ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town of Elizabethtown honored Lieutenant Mark McMichaels and several other employees at the Employee Christmas Luncheon Monday.
Mayor Sylvia Campbell presented the Award to Lieutenant Mark McMichaels of the Elizabethtown Police Department.
McMichaels was recognized by Town Manager Dane Rideout for his 20 years of service to the Department, his current role of supervising the patrol division and his “willingness to do whatever is needed for the Police Department and the Town,” according to a prepared statement from the Town of Elizabethtown.
Other Employee Service Awards were also presented to the following:
New employees:
Katie Kinlaw, Finance Department
Steven Prebel, Police
Ethan Hales, Police
Thomas Howell Jr, Public Works
Michael Blue, Public Works
Pernell Hooper, Public Works
20 Years of Service
Mark McMichaels, Police
15 Years of Service
Hollis Freeman, Fire Chief
5 Years of Service:
Delana Faircloth, Public Works
Cara Woodman Bryant, Police
Bryan Hickman, Police
Cameron Kinlaw, Fire