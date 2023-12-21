Respiratory viruses commonly cause illness such as flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), especially in the fall and winter. There are actions you can take to protect yourself and others. Learn about how to reduce your risk of getting sick from these viruses, and if they are spreading in your community.

What’s happening in Robeson County

According to visits to emergency departments, the CDC reports that there is “high overall respiratory illness activity.” Cases of flu are increasing, but cases for RSV and COVID-19 have remained stable in the previous week, according to a weekly CDC report based on visits to emergency departments.

However the county has seen “Low COVID-19 hospitalization levels in Robeson County” based on inpatient admissions for COV-19 collected by the CDC.

“It is important to take the time now to get your recommended vaccinations to reduce your risk of serious illness,” stated a report issued by the CDC. “You can also protect yourself with preventive actions and seek medical advice if you have symptoms.”

More ways to protect yourself and others

Stay up to date with vaccines

– Everyone 6 months and older should get a yearly flu vaccine and a current COVID-19 vaccine. Find a vaccine at Vaccines.gov.

– CDC recommends that all infants receive protection from one of these tools to protect them from getting very sick with RSV — An RSV vaccine given during pregnancy or and RSV immunization given to infants and some older babies.

– Adults 60 years and older also may receive one dose of RSV vaccine and should talk with their healthcare provider about whether RSV vaccination is right for them.

The CDC reccomends that you should seek testing and possible treatment if you get sick, improve airflow and ventilation, including bringing in as much fresh air as possible, filtering the air, using a portable air cleaner, turning on exhaust fans, or choosing outdoor options.

Additionally you can practice good hand hygiene and cover your coughs and sneezes, stay home when you are sick and avoid others who are sick. Masks can help reduce the amount of germs you breathe in, and can also help protect others if you are sick. Their effectiveness against different viruses varies.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention