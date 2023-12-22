SHANNON — Investigators have made an arrest in relation to a murder that occurred last week in Shannon.

On Wednesday, Rodney J. Cade, 20, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with manslaughter. The charges are in relation to the death of Jaheim Purdie, 22, of Lumberton.

On Dec. 13 at approximately 12:14 p.m, deputies and investigators responded to 14000 block of Highway 71 N. in Shannon in reference to an individual shot.

Purdue was found deceased upon the arrival of the deputies. Cade was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $50,000 secured bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the case. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations assisted with the investigation.

The Shannon Fire Department responded to the scene as well.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a stement released by the Sheriff’s Office. “The information contained in this [story] is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this story are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”