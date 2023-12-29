ASHEBIORO — The North Carolina Zoo, nestled in the heart of North Carolina, is world-renowned as an oasis for families, nature enthusiasts, and conservation advocates alike.

With its diverse array of animal habitats, interactive programs, and immersive naturalistic design, the Zoo captivates audiences from all walks of life, as evidenced by the Zoo’s latest milestone: exceeding one million guests in a calendar year.

This milestone showcases the Zoo’s growing popularity and highlights the passion shared between Zoo personnel and guests for conservation, education, and forging a deeper connection with the natural world.

The previous record for highest attendance in a calendar year (930,002) was set in 2022 after the COVID pandemic. However, after welcoming dozens of new animals and earning national recognition for its talented staff in 2023, Zoo attendance skyrocketed.

Guests began shattering monthly attendance records early, hinting at a particularly promising year and setting the stage for Ran Liu to be the millionth guest to enter the gates since January.

“Being recognized as the millionth guest was a pleasant surprise and an honor,” says Liu, a Zoo member who was visiting with loved ones when he received the historic news. “The Zoo is an awesome place to bring my family—the animals seem happy and well cared for, and I appreciate the effort staff members make to provide large habitats for the animals to live and play in. I always look forward to coming back.”

Liu says he hopes his story will inspire others to pay a visit to the world’s largest natural habitat zoo.

“I look forward to the day when [the Zoo] celebrates two or three million guests in a year,” he said. “Everyone should experience it for themselves. I encourage others to come, volunteer, or find a way to get involved with the great work the Zoo is doing for animals and conservation.”

Upon entering the gates, Liu received a special reception and gift basket, including a Family Membership and a Zoo gift collection courtesy of the North Carolina Zoo, NC Zoological Society, and The Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau (Randolph County Tourism Development Authority). The historic moment occurred on December 27, just before the Zoo’s 50th anniversary kickoff in 2024.

“The North Carolina Zoo is more than a destination; it’s a community of individuals united by our love of the planet and its inhabitants,” says North Carolina Zoo CEO and Director Patricia Simmons. “As we prepare to celebrate our golden anniversary in 2024, we are honored and grateful that so many guests have joined our mission and shared our commitment to saving wildlife and wild places. We look forward to the next million guests and the strides we will take together toward a brighter, more sustainable future for our world.”

About the North Carolina Zoo

At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals in the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,700 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. Through its programs, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency.

The department manages over 100 locations across the state, including 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, five science museums, four aquariums, 35 state parks, four recreation areas, dozens of state trails and natural areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the North Carolina Symphony, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, the American Indian Heritage Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Office of State Archaeology, the Highway Historical Markers program, the N.C. Land and Water Fund, and the Natural Heritage Program. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.