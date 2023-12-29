FORT FISHER — Maverick, the popular bald eagle at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF), will be protected away from his open-air habitat as a precautionary measure in response to new cases of avian influenza found in eastern North Carolina wild birds.

“Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that can affect several species of birds, including domestic poultry and wild birds. This disease, if spread, could have devastating effects on poultry farms, both commercial and backyard flocks, and birds living in zoos, aquariums, and wildlife centers,” said Emily F. Christiansen, DVM, MPH, Dipl. ACZM, chief veterinarian, North Carolina Aquariums. This is the second time this year the NC Aquariums have taken precautions regarding avian flu. Visitors will notice this temporary measure to protect Maverick as the Aquarium team cares for him away from his public habitat. To further protect Maverick, the Aquariums have increased biosecurity for staff, including restricting access to Maverick to specific teams who work with the Aquarium’s feathered animals.

The Aquarium is working closely with the N.C. Aquarium Division veterinary team, the N.C. Department of Agriculture, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to determine when they can safely return Maverick to his public habitat.

Maverick is healthy and not showing any signs of the disease, which include sneezing, coughing, lack of energy and poor appetite.

“Our visitors really treasure Maverick, a majestic ambassador for birds, and we are taking every precaution to ensure he stays safe and healthy, so he can quickly return to his habitat for everyone to enjoy,” said Hap Fatzinger, director, NCAFF.

No human infections from this virus have been found in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says transmission of the virus from birds to humans is very rare and considers the risk to the public very low. For more information, visit CDC Information on Avian Influenza.

For those who rear domestic poultry or are around wild birds, more information about caring for their own flock and recommended steps to increase their biosecurity is available at USDA Defend the Flock.

The public can report sick or dying wild birds to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission helpline at 866-318-2401, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. They can report any sick or dying birds in human care to a local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System, 919-733-3986. For more information, visit NCDA&CS.

About the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is just south of Kure Beach, a short drive from Wilmington, on U.S. 421. The site is less than a mile from the Fort Fisher ferry terminal. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $12.95 ages 13-61; $10.95 children ages 3-12; $11.95 seniors (62 and older) and military with valid identification; EBT card holders: $3. Free admission for children 2 and younger and N.C. Aquarium Society members and N.C. Zoo members.