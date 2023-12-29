Welcome to the Bladen Journal’s Community Calendar. If you have a calendar item, please send it to interim editor David Kennard by email at news@www.bladenjournal.com.

BOOK CLUB: The Bladen County Public Library has released its list of books for the Pastries and Print Book Club. January: Tom Lake -Ann Patchett; February: “None of this is True” by Lisa Jewell; March: “The American Heiress” by Daisy Goodwin; April: “And If I Perish” by Evelyn M. Monahan; May: “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs; June: “The Choice” by Edith Eva Eger. For more information contact Kim Wilson at 910-863-4586 or email kwilson@bladenco.org. Meetings are at 3 p.m. every third Monday at the library’s Main Branch, 111 N Cypress St. Elizabethtown.

PRAYER SERVICE: A Prayer Service will take place at the Bladen County Courthouse in the Commissioners’ Room at 8 a.m. today (Jan. 2).

PUBLIC MEETING: The Bladen County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. today (Jan. 3) at the Bladen County Courthouse, 106 E. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

PUBLIC MEETING: The Bladen County Health Department’s Health & Human Service Agency Advisory Committee, will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.

PUBLIC MEETING: Bladen County Health Department’s Substance Misuse Task Force will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 9.

LOCAL EVENT: The Winter Sip and Paint at Cape Fear Winery will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Celebrate winter and create a beautiful masterpiece. FEE: Tickets available online at https://paint-and-create-with-sarah.square.site/

PARADE: The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day Parade will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 15 in Elizabethtown. Find more information at https://bladenonline.com/mlk-parade-celebrates-dr-kings-legacy/

Public Meeting: The Harmony Hall meeting will take place at noon on Jan. 18 at Elizabethtown Town Hall, 805 W Broad St. Elizabethtown.

Send Community Calendar items to news@www.bladenjournal.com. If you have quesitons, please call David Kennard at 910-416-5847.