BOOK CLUB: The Bladen County Public Library has released its list of books for the Pastries and Print Book Club. January: Tom Lake -Ann Patchett; February: “None of this is True” by Lisa Jewell; March: “The American Heiress” by Daisy Goodwin; April: “And If I Perish” by Evelyn M. Monahan; May: “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs; June: “The Choice” by Edith Eva Eger. For more information contact Kim Wilson at 910-863-4586 or email kwilson@bladenco.org. Meetings are at 3 p.m. every third Monday at the library’s Main Branch, 111 N Cypress St. Elizabethtown.

PUBLIC MEETING: Bladen County Health Department’s Substance Misuse Task Force will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 9.

LOCAL EVENT: The Winter Sip and Paint at Cape Fear Winery will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Celebrate winter and create a beautiful masterpiece. FEE: Tickets available online at https://paint-and-create-with-sarah.square.site/

PARADE: The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day Parade will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 15 in Elizabethtown. Find more information at https://bladenonline.com/mlk-parade-celebrates-dr-kings-legacy/

Public Meeting: The Harmony Hall meeting will take place at noon on Jan. 18 at Elizabethtown Town Hall, 805 W Broad St. Elizabethtown.

Cooking Under Pressure — Instant Pot Workshop: Learn to use a multifunction cooker to fix quick meals at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Powell Melvin Ag Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. For more information send email to joel_fulton@ncsu.edu or call 910-862-4591.

Concert: The Jordan Rainer “The Women in Black” Concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Cape Fear Winery, 218-B Aviation Parkway, 207 E Broad St, Elizabethtown. Jordan Rainer. “The Woman in Black” is rising country star Jordan Rainer. Known for witty lyrics and masterful guitar playing, Jordan blends traditional country with a modern rock edge.

Casino Night: A Casino Night to benefit Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial Inc. has been set for 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, 218-B Aviation Pkwy, Elizabethtown. The event is a celebration of Bladen County’s industrial partners. For tickets and additional information call -910-645-2292. Find more information at www.capefearwinery.com .

Backyard Wildlife: The Good and The Bad. Learn about wildlife and how they interact with us, at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. For more information send email to joel_fulton@ncsu.edu or call 910-862-4591.

Plant Propagation: Learn the different types of propagation on woody and herbaceous ornamentals at this workshop set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Powell Melvin Ag Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. For more information send email to joel_fulton@ncsu.edu or call 910-862-4591.

