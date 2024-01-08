LUMBERTON — On Jan. 5 at approximately 7:44 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 995 Singletary Church Road, Lumberton in reference to a dispute and weapons violation. Prior to arriving on the scene, shots were reportedly fired at the location.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies began speaking with individuals involved in the dispute and shots were fired from the direction of the suspect’s residence. The deputies on scene were able to identify the suspect, who retreated into his residence with a female after discharging his weapon.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiation Team, SWAT Division and Aviation Division responded to the scene in reference to the suspect refusing to exit the residence after several commands from the deputies.

During the standoff with law enforcement, a red laser was observed being pointed in the direction of deputies and shots were fired from the residence.

After about two hours, the two suspects were observed exiting the residence and running into a wooded area. Law enforcement officers with the assistance of a sheriff’s office drone were able to track and apprehend the suspects.

Donald Bruce Maynor, 46, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Maynor was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1,050,000.00 secured bond.

Miranda Locklear, 26, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Locklear was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $20,000 secured bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted with the investigation. The Allenton Fire Department also responded to the scene.

During the investigation, three (3) weapons and ammunition were located and seized.

The investigation continues and more charges are likely. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a prepared statement released to The Robesonian. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts, according to the Sheriff’s Office.