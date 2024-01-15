ELIZABETHTOWN — Did you know that in 2023 Bladen ranked as one of the least healthy counties in North Carolina? Bladen Community College Chef N’gai Dickerson has decades of experience crafting recipes to improve your health that are easy and taste wonderful.

In BCC’s inaugural Wellness Series, the college is offering three one-day classes, which can be taken as one, two or all three depending upon your interest.

Healthy Mediterranean Cooking: A Culinary Voyage course takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the lobby of the Auditorium — Building 9.

Embark on a culinary adventure with Chef N’gai Dickerson, BCC Culinary Arts Instructor. Discover the intricacies of Mediterranean cuisine, emphasizing nutrient-dense ingredients and the Mediterranean diet pyramid. Learn valuable skills like portion control, dry cooking methods, and how to maintain a healthy pantry.

Fortify Your Fluids: A Culinary Exploration course is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the Lobby of the Auditorium, —Building 9.

Chef N’gai Dickerson returns to guide participants through an engaging session. Uncover the hidden truths about sugar and fat in beverages. Delve into label reading, explore flavor combinations with reduced sugar, and gain insights into how the body processes sugar. All materials are included for this interactive experience.

The Intro to Plant-Based Meals: Cultivating Healthy Eating Habits course will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 24 in the Lobby of the Auditorium, Building 9.

Join this class for an enlightening course on plant-based meal preparation. Explore the art of creating nutritious and delicious plant-based meals, while developing essential cooking techniques and flavor profile understanding. This course also includes a focus on fundamental knife skills, empowering participants in the kitchen.

Don’t miss the chance to embark on a journey towards a healthier and balanced lifestyle. To secure your spot, register or find more information at https://bladencc-register.fundfive.com/filtered/course/community-enrichment or contact us at 910.879.5500.