Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Forecast provided by the National Weather Service.