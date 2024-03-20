1. Two vehicles were being charged during the ribbon cutting event to signify the official opening of the Elizabethtown EV charging station. Spencer Cummings of Cape Fear Valley Bladen Healthcare showcased his black Tesla and the other EV was a 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum courtesy of Nissan of Clinton.

ELIZABETHTOWN – The small berg of Elizabethtown, always progressive in nature and bold in taking steps to stay current with national trends and needs, charged into a relatively new technology as they have added the first public-use electrical vehicle (EV) charging station just adjacent to the Cape Fear Farmers Market.

The power was officially switched on March 11 and two vehicles were being charged during the event. Spencer Cummings of Cape Fear Valley Bladen Healthcare showcased his black Tesla and the other EV was a 2023 Nissan Ariya Platinum courtesy of Nissan of Clinton. As the Elizabethtown – White Lake Chamber of Commerce brought for the ribbon for cutting and signifying this momentous event, the two electric vehicles were being made ready for their next journey.

“The whole reason that this is happening out here is because of Chris (Nelson) and his team,” Dane Rideout, Town Manager of Elizabethtown said. “This is tremendous. We’ve been working this for almost two years. I love embracing new technology and green technology and I think that’s the way we need to go. But it’s also an amenity for our downtown folks. People look for a reason to travel. If we can promise them a good meal or somewhere to go shopping, that’s a plus. And people with electric cars, they manage those trips accordingly and it’s important that they know where they can actually get a charge. It’s a draw to get people into our town, yes, but it’s also a way to embrace the technology and where our country is heading, trying to be more energy efficient.”

The event drew dignitaries from Bladen County as well as many public spectators.

“Being able to offer this service is a great boost for our Downtown,” Mayor Sylvia Campbell said. “The EV charging stations are strategically located at the Cape Fear Farmers Market to make it more convenient for users to shop and dine while waiting for their vehicle to charge.”

CEO Chris Nelson of Helios Energy was on hand to oversee the actual event and to witness a fruition to years of hard work making the project a reality.

“When Dane first came to me with the idea, our thoughts went immediately to how could it possibly impact the economy of Elizabethtown,” Nelson said. “Electric vehicles and EV charging, it’s the train that’s already left the station. What’s important is how do you install the infrastructure in a fiscally responsible manner and how do you look beyond just providing the charging service. In other words, what is the impact to the community?”

Nelson, Rideout and Campbell all addressed the crowd before the actual cutting of the ribbon took place as excitement levels were high as to the importance of this step for the community. According to Nelson, the chargers are part of the latest generation of ChargePoint commercial charging stations compatible with all electric vehicles and are the first Energy Star certified chargers.

The chargers were installed as part of an NCDEQ DC Fast grant and town match and were installed on a dedicated cement pad next to the access road around the Farmers Market. The next closest public charging station is at the Four County Facility on Rt. 242 outside of the Town’s limits.

“I think from day one and step one, it’s all been about how does this positively impact the businesses in the downtown community,” Nelson said.

He agreed that this was not just a trendy move by the town, but as he said, “It just makes sense.”

“It’s got to make both green sense,” he continued. “Economic green sense as well as environmental green sense. Otherwise, people will not embrace the technology. Also, if it’s something that doesn’t make good sense and good fiscal discipline sense, then it shouldn’t move forward.”

Whether people embrace the new technology or not, the issue remains that the vehicles are already out on the road and they are filled with weary travelers who need to discover Elizabethtown. When you look at the alternative to the technology that is already there, if Elizabethtown didn’t do this – the travlers in their electric cars would still be charging in Lumberton or Wilmington or Fayetteville. Obviously, that means that’s where they eat, shop, worship and play.

According to Nelson, customers will pay for their charging right through an app or by credit card.

“They will also be able to find the charging station on their phone’s app,” Nelson said. “This system is now in the network. So when you’re driving from Wilmington or Fayetteville or back and forth to Raleigh, and you are driving an electric or a hybrid, this charger will pop up on the map. So if they are on 87, they can divert right here and that’s what you want them to do. To divert here and discover Elizabethtown and all it has to offer.”