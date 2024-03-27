Jasmine Peterkin who actually secured a grant in participation with Goodwill Industries, instructs fifth grade student Audrie Andrews and seventh-grader Hailii Andrews on the operation of a 3D printer at “Hangout Hub” which is an afterschool educational program for students ages 11-18.

ELIZABETHTOWN – A grant that was secured by local woman, Jasmine Peterkin in a partnership with Goodwill Industries led to a very special “Hangout Hub” which is an afterschool educational program for students ages 11-18.

In partnership with the Bladen County Public Library and the Bladen County 4-H, the students had a chance to learn and operate 3D printers. In the 3D printer workshop, they learned how to use a 3D printer and make custom items to take home with them. Free snacks and drinks were also provided.

“I went to school for wildlife science,” Peterkin said. “Which is a little different from what we are doing today. I’ve always had a super-big interest in anything technology based. This collaboration we are doing is actually through a Goodwill Industries partnership. Every month we get a new STEM package and last month we had drones. Next month… we don’t know. It’s always going to be a surprise.”

A total of 14 students came to participate in the 3D printer workshop Friday night. All the creations will come out in a biodegradable filament. Once it breaks down it will not hurt the environment.

“The kids can actually make whatever they want to make tonight,” Peterkin said. “There are so many options through the toybox app that they can make bookmarks, animal toys and even characters such as Shrek. Now, I actually own a couple of pet spiders. A tarantula and a jumping spider. You can actually make hives for the spiders to put into their enclosures to crawl into. And I think THAT is pretty cool.”

Peterkin said that there are many applications and that 3D printers can add put forth. The 3D workshop at the library was primarily for creativity and fun.

Audrie and Hailii Andrews were working on a 3D printer together, make a snake. The girls are homeschoolers and Audrie is in fifth grade while her sister is a seventh grader and they were at Hangout at the Hub with their mom and teacher Kristen Edge.

“It’s pretty cool,” Audrie Andrews said. “The coolest thing I ever saw done on a printer was a lizard puzzle. They were all made separately, but the pieces all fit together perfectly.

As their snake took shape, the girls had a chance to marvel at what was happening.

“Our uncle has a really big 3D printer,” Hailii Andrews said. “It really is incredible.”

According to the Facebook reviews, the teens and tweens learned how to use a 3D printer to create their own bookmarks. They were able to see them come to life in tangible form, fostering creativity and innovation. It was a hands-on learning experience that sparked creativity.

“I love this,” Edge said. “It gives the kids something to do outside of school. It’s nice to have them learn something creative and different. They also will receive a science credit from school for attending. We went to the Battleship today and just kind of did school there. They had to pick out a couple of facts and then they write an about it.”

In her second year as a 4-H agent Toni Newby was on hand also to help instruct the students in the fine art of 3D printing.

“This is a fairly new Hangout Hub,” Newby said. “It started about a month ago and we got a grant from Goodwill and partnered together with the library. I know we had drones and now 3D printers and, in my office, I have all sorts of cool things that will be good for the kids. With Jasmine’s enthusiasm and ability to secure the grant and my knowledge we knew it was going to be a win.”

Newby has been involved in 4-H since she was five years old, growing up in Surry County, Virginia.

“I was in a lot of STEM things,” Newby said. “Like public speaking, and so many other things and I’ve moved up all the way to now as a 4-H agent. I went to Campbell University and after college, I interviewed for this position in 2021 and by March of 2022 I got the job. I’ve been here ever since.”

Peterkin secured the grant while Newby works for NC A&T University. The team was a winning combination and causes Hangout Hub in Elizabethtown to thrive.

Mark DeLap is a journalist, photographer and the editor and general manager of the Bladen Journal. To email him, send a message to: mdelap@www.bladenjournal.com