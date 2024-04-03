ELIZABETHTOWN – A concealed carry class will be held April 20 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 5853 US Hwy 701 N. Elizabethtown behind the old prison that is now Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center.

Participants are required to bring the weapon they wish to qualify with and 30 rounds of ammunition.

Also please bring a billed hat to wear while qualifying. If you have your own eye and ear protection you are welcome to use it, but if not, there will be equipment on hand.

Cost of class is $75.00 with a $25.00 nonrefundable deposit due by 5:00 p.m. April 20. Deposit or full payment can be paid at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office or they can send an invoice. Your name needs to be on class list prior to paying deposit.

Please contact Sarah Murphy by texting or calling 910-876-2690 for any questions or to get your name added to class list.