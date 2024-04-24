ELIZABETHTOWN – On April 10, 2024 the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an incident with a bus driver and a student. A thorough investigation began immediately by our Criminal Investigations Division. Over the past few days Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received notification from several additional parents stating their children have came forward with similar complaints against the same bus driver.

David Earl Denkins, 63 of Tar Heel, NC has been charged with (2) Felony Taking indecent liberties with a student by school personnel other than a teacher, school administrator, student teacher, school safety officer or coach. (2) Felony Indecent liberties with a child. (2) Misdemeanor Sexual battery. (2) Misdemeanor Child abuse.

He is currently being held at Bladen County Detention Center under a $ 2,000,000.00 Secured Bond.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected. If you have any additional information about this case please contact our office at 910-862-6960.

NOTE: The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.