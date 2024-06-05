UPDATE: As of approx 4:00pm today June 5, 2024 Najee D. Leach has been taken into custody by Bladen County Sherrif’s Office.

Yesterday, June 4, 2024 at approx 10:33pm call was placed to Bladen County 911 Communications Center reporting shots fired in the area of 100 block of Dixon Road, Riegelwood, NC. Upon arrival Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted an immediate search of the area. At that time Bolivia Monique Williams, 33 of Whiteville, NC was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Williams was also approx. 25 weeks pregnant.

Najee Devon Leach, 31 of Riegelwood, NC has been identified by witnesses as the known suspect. Najee Devon Leach is currently WANTED for the Murder of Bolivia Monique Williams. Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and other local Law Enforcement agencies are currently searching for Leach. Leach is presumed to be armed and dangerous. Leach has changed his appearance within the last week by cutting his hair (dreads). Leach could possibly be driving a 2006 Subaru Forester tag# VAK-7395 gold in color.

There is no additional information at this time as this is still an ongoing investigation. Please be advised that harboring a fugitive is a crime and charges will follow. If you have any information about the location of Najee Devon Leach please contact Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960. You may also make anonymous reports through our Bladen Sheriff App. All information received will be kept confidential. UPDATE: As if approx 4:00pm to day June 5, 2024 Najee D. Leach has been taken into custody by Bladen County Sherrif’s Office.