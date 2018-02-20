Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District contest winners

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District awards $500 scholarships to high school seniors planning to attend college to study agriculture or natural resources. The Board of Supervisors awarded this year’s scholarships to Sean Nunnery of West Bladen High School and Jacob Barber of East Bladen High School.

The North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts sponsors poster, essay, public speaking, computer generated slide show, and computer generated poster contests at District, Area and State levels. These contests provide students in third through ninth grades opportunities to become aware of and share their concerns for soil and water conservation.\

Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to announce this year’s District first- and second-place winners. First-place entrants advance to competition at the Area 7 level; Area 7 winners will advance to State Competition. Bladen Soil and Water District expresses appreciation to this year’s judges, Christy Blanton of Columbus Soil and Water Conservation District, Stacie Kinlaw, 4-H director with Cooperative Extension Service, and Chris Tatum of Farm Service Agency.

Winners for this year’s contests with the theme, “Water … the Cycle of Life,” are:

Computer Designed Poster – Ninth Grade

— Second place, Delijah Lewis, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy

— First Place, Thomas Nance, Elizabethtown Christian Academy

Public Speaking

—Eighth grade: Second place, Sydney Gardner, Clarkton School of Discovery

— Eighth grade: First place, Alia Peterson, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy

— Seventh grade: Second place, Leyton Ezzell, Elizabethtown Christian Academy

— Seventh grade: First place, Anna Grey Heustess, Clarkton School of Discovery

Slide Show — Sixth grade

— First place, Addie Bowen. Clarkton School of Discovery

Essay — Sixth grade

— Second place, Caroline Kirby, Clarkton School of Discovery

— First place, Thad Brisson, Elizabethtown Christian Academy

Poster

— Sixth grade: First place, Lena F. Damasco-Trinidad, Clarkton School of Discovery

— Fifth grade: Second place, Natalie Autry, Emereau

— Fifth grade: First place, Chandler Bordeaux, Elizabethtown Christian Academy

— Fourth grade: Second place, Saray Rodriguiz, Bladen Lakes Primary

— Fourth grade: First place, Caleb McGough, Elizabethtown Christian Academy

— Third grade: Second place, Akira Pinkney, Elizabethtown Primary School

— Third grade: First place, Hutchens Glenn, Elizabethtown Christian Academy

The scholarship winners, the first- and second-place district winners, teachers, judges, and other guests will be recognized at an awards luncheon in March.