FFA chapter banquet sees record attendance

DUBLIN — On Thursday, May 17, West Bladen High School FFA held its annual FFA banquet with approximately 140 FFA members, parents, and supporters present.

The evening events began with the FFA Opening Ceremony, presented by the 2017-18 Chapter FFA officers. A welcome was offered by West Bladen High School Principal Peggy Hester. Next, Taylor Roberts, the 2017-18 South Central Regional FFA president, gave inspiring words about her FFA journey.

The meal was catered by Dowless’ Catering. FFA themed decorations were provided by Valerie and Allison Morris.

Following the meal, FFA Members who participated in Career Development Events were recognized for their dedication and achievement this year. The Career Development Events were Agricultural Mechanics, Tractor Driving, Truck Driving, Agricultural Tool Identification, Poultry Judging, Hunter Safety, Nursery Landscape, Livestock Judging, Land Judging, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Creed Speaking, Prepared Public Speaking, Parliamentary Procedure, and Job Interview. Twenty-one WBHS FFA members received their Greenhand FFA Degree, and 32 FFA members received their Chapter FFA degree during the banquet.

Parents of senior FFA officers were awarded the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree. The 2017-18 Chapter President Brinkley Collier received the Alton R. Davis award; The 2017-18 Chapter Vice President Sean Nunnery received the Dekalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award. The installation of the 2018-2019 officers and the farewell of the 2017-18 officers followed awards.

Cara Beth Lewis is the West Bladen High FFA reporter.