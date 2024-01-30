ELIZABETHTOWN — Sylvia Campbell, Mayor of the Town of Elizabethtown and area businesswoman was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award in the North Carolina, at the Annual Meeting of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 25.

Chamber Member Robin Summerlin presented the award to Mrs. Campbell expressing gratitude for her years of service in town government where she first served on the Town’s Planning Board and Town Council and has spent the last 16 years as Mayor. He spoke on her impact as one of owners of the family-based Campbell Oil Company/ Minute Man Food Marts, her leadership in social issues, and her participation in organizations like Bladen We Care. Summerlin also commended Mrs. Campbell for her forty-plus years as organist and choir director at Elizabethtown Presbyterian with two Cantatas each year, which are enjoyed by whole community. Order of the Long Leaf Pine is one of the prestigious awards conferred by the Governor of North Carolina and awarded to persons for exemplary service to the State of North Carolia and their communities. Their efforts are above and beyond the call of duty and have made a significant impact and strengthened North Carolina.

The Campbell Family was also recognized as the 2023 Chamber Outstanding Member of the Year in recognition of the company’s 75th Anniversary.