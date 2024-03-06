ELIZABETHTOWN — Polls in the 2024 Primary Election have closed. The following list includes results provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Results will be updated as data is made available.

__________

BLADEN COUNTY RACES

–

BLADEN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 01 – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 10 of 10

Ophelia Munn-Goins DEM 639 (51.28%)

Keith Graham DEM 607 (48.72%)

BLADEN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 03 – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 10 of 10

Danny L. Ellis II REP 678 (56.55%)

Steve Peterson REP 521 (43.45%)

_____________

STATE AND FEDERAL RACE RESULTS

–

NC GOVERNOR – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Josh Stein DEM 443,599 (69.33%)

Michael R. (Mike) Morgan DEM 91,878 (14.36%)

Chrelle Booker DEM 43,077 (6.73%)

Marcus W. Williams DEM 37,308 (5.83%)

Gary Foxx DEM 23,939 (3.74%)

NC GOVERNOR – LIB (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Mike Ross LIB 2,632 (59.43%)

Shannon W. Bray LIB 1,797 (40.57%)

NC GOVERNOR – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Mark Robinson REP 629,620 (65.25%)

Dale R. Folwell REP 180,950 (18.75%)

Bill Graham REP 154,364 (16.00%)

NC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Rachel Hunt DEM 442,972 (70.18%)

Ben Clark DEM 104,524 (16.56%)

Mark H. Robinson DEM 83,703 (13.26%)

NC LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Hal Weatherman REP 170,923 (19.58%)

Jim O’Neill REP 139,828 (16.02%)

Deanna Ballard REP 129,306 (14.81%)

Seth Woodall REP 96,471 (11.05%)

Sam Page REP 90,776 (10.40%)

Allen Mashburn REP 77,997 (8.94%)

Jeffrey Elmore REP 75,532 (8.65%)

Peter Boykin REP 29,654 (3.40%)

Rivera Douthit REP 21,915 (2.51%)

Ernest T. Reeves REP 21,176 (2.43%)

Marlenis Hernandez Novoa REP 19,267 (2.21%)

NC ATTORNEY GENERAL – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Jeff Jackson DEM 341,831 (54.38%)

Satana Deberry DEM 209,895 (33.39%)

Tim Dunn DEM 76,868 (12.23%)

NC AUDITOR – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Jack Clark REP 186,743 (23.23%)

Dave Boliek REP 178,053 (22.15%)

Charles Dingee REP 147,971 (18.41%)

Jeff Tarte REP 120,621 (15.00%)

Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street REP 90,866 (11.30%)

Jim Kee REP 79,714 (9.92%)

NC COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Steve Troxler REP 606,002 (69.14%)

Colby (Bear) Hammonds REP 270,455 (30.86%)

NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Natasha Marcus DEM 471,687 (77.60%)

David Wheeler DEM 136,126 (22.40%)

NC COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Mike Causey REP 503,368 (60.50%)

Andrew Marcus REP 181,826 (21.85%)

C. Robert Brawley REP 146,832 (17.65%)

NC COMMISSIONER OF LABOR – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Luke Farley REP 293,962 (36.58%)

Jon Hardister REP 226,456 (28.18%)

Chuck Stanley REP 174,793 (21.75%)

Travis J. Wilson REP 108,457 (13.50%)

NC SECRETARY OF STATE – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Chad Brown REP 353,499 (43.59%)

Christine E. Villaverde REP 240,356 (29.64%)

Jesse Thomas REP 217,033 (26.76%)

NC SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Maurice (Mo) Green DEM 404,296 (66.19%)

C.R. Katie Eddings DEM 150,818 (24.69%)

Kenon Crumble DEM 55,706 (9.12%)

NC SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Michele Morrow REP 429,125 (52.06%)

Catherine Truitt REP 395,174 (47.94%)

NC TREASURER – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Wesley Harris DEM 406,746 (67.06%)

Gabe Esparza DEM 199,763 (32.94%)

NC TREASURER – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2478 of 2659

Brad Briner REP 324,379 (39.81%)

Rachel Johnson REP 283,006 (34.73%)

A. J. Daoud REP 207,384 (25.45%)

_____________

FEDERAL RACES

–

PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2233 of 2659

Joseph R. Biden, Jr. DEM 524,798 (87.72%)

No Preference DEM 73,441 (12.28%)

PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE – LIB (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2233 of 2659

No Preference LIB 1,701 (41.16%)

Chase Oliver LIB 539 (13.04%)

David (TrimeTaveler) Dunlap LIB 374 (9.05%)

Joshua Smith LIB 293 (7.09%)

Jacob Hornberger LIB 291 (7.04%)

Beau Lindsey LIB 247 (5.98%)

Michael Rectenwald LIB 156 (3.77%)

Lars Mapstead LIB 147 (3.56%)

Charles Ballay LIB 140 (3.39%)

Toad Anderson LIB 136 (3.29%)

Mike ter Maat LIB 109 (2.64%)

PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 2233 of 2659

Donald J. Trump REP 704,451 (74.79%)

Nikki Haley REP 211,436 (22.45%)

Ron DeSantis REP 12,609 (1.34%)

No Preference REP 6,373 (0.68%)

Vivek Ramaswamy REP 2,817 (0.30%)

Chris Christie REP 2,758 (0.29%)

Ryan Binkley REP 806 (0.09%)

Asa Hutchinson REP 625 (0.07%)