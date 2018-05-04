Four County EMC earns safety accreditation

Courtesy photo Mitchell Keel, CEO of Four County EMC, poses with the national award. Courtesy photo Mitchell Keel, CEO of Four County EMC, poses with the national award.

BURGAW — Four County Electric Membership Corporation received national recognition for its compliance with a comprehensive safety program called the Rural Electric Safety Accreditation Program.

RESAP is one of the few programs in the country that provides electric cooperatives a management tool for continuous safety and loss control assessment. The certificate, the 16th of its kind to be awarded to the cooperative, was recently presented to Mitchell Keel, CEO of Four County EMC, at the annual meeting of North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives in Raleigh.

“Our culture of safety did not develop overnight. It was born out of a firm commitment that every individual return home safely every day and strengthened through the years. I am proud to say that all of our practices, actions, and attitudes continue to reflect this ongoing commitment on a day-to-day basis,” explains Keel.

Four County EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative that serves more than 33,000 members in Bladen, Columbus, Duplin, Onslow, Pender and Sampson counties. To learn more, visit www.fourcty.org. Driven by service and inspired by innovation, North Carolina’s electric cooperatives, including Four County EMC, are building a brighter energy future for 2.5 million North Carolinians.

Beyond providing electricity, each of the 26 not-for-profit cooperatives is investing in their communities and delivering new energy solutions to improve quality of life for co-op members in 93 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.