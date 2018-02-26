Trolley driver paid man $2K to attack him on job

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Massachusetts trolley driver paid a man $2,000 to attack him while wearing a Halloween mask so the driver could fraudulently collect workers’ compensation and disability insurance.

A Suffolk County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Thomas Lucey on charges of insurance fraud, workers’ compensation fraud, misleading a police investigation and perjury.

Prosecutors say the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority driver reported the man pulled him out of a trolley shortly after midnight on Oct. 30, 2016, and punched him repeatedly. The attacker wore a mask and carried a plastic pumpkin.

Authorities say they lifted fingerprints from the pumpkin left behind at the scene to find the man and that he said Lucey paid him for the phony attack.