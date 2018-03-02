E’town police make drug arrest

Hopper Hopper

ELIZABETHTOWN — Investigation of a suspicious vehicle call on Wednesday resulted in an arrest and a myriad of drug charges.

Elizabethtown police were called to Silent Alley at about 10:02 p.m. and, when they arrived, a 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was found backed into the dead-end area of Silent Alley. Officer Hunter Todd, along with K-9 Officer Chris Price, approached the vehicle and advised the driver to show his hands.

The driver, Marcellus Hopper Jr., 29, reportedly tossed a Newport cigarette box as he was showing his hands and, when Price checked the carton, he found several bags of marijuana and one containing cocaine. A grinder that had marijuana residue was also found in the console of the Monte Carlo.

Hopper was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver maijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

