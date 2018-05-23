Sheriff asks for help locating drug dealers

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker is seeking the help of the public to locate several individuals being sought for the sale of drugs in Bladen County.

“Following an undercover operation involving the controlled purchase of narcotics, we are looking for these individuals to arrest,” said McVicker. “We need the public’s help to locate these individuals. If you know where they can be found please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960. All information will be kept confidential.”

Those being sought are:

— Nathaniel Spivey, 37, of Bladenboro is wanted for possession of schedule III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, and eight probation violations.

— Tamra Russ, 33, of Bladenboro is wanted for possession of Schedule III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule VI controlled substances, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances.

— Antonia Nicole Smith, 30, of Elizabethtown is wanted for sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, manufacturing cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, and possession of cocaine.

— Dashona Unique Deshantel Rhone-Lewis, 23, of Elizabethtown is wanted for sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, manufacturing cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, and possession of cocaine.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_A-Smith-1.jpg https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_B-Lewis-1.jpg https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_C-Spivey-1.jpg https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_D-Russ-1.jpg