West Bladen students take first place

PEMBROKE — On Saturday, Feb. 17, West Bladen High School students Brenda Dimas and Gerardo Cristabol took first place in the Senior Biology Division during the Region 4 Science and Engineering Fair at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Their project was titled, “The Connecting Measures of Colony Individual Honey Bee Health to the Survival of an Apiary.”

In addition to winning first place, they also won a $500 scholarship from the McDonald’s Corporation. Dimas and Cristabol will next compete at the State Science Fair in five weeks at N.C. State.