Bryd, Marsh semifinalists for a National Beta Club Scholarship

DUBLIN — Cierra Bryd and Allie Marsh, seniors at West Bladen High School, have been notified they are semifinalists for a National Beta Club Scholarship.

Selection of National Beta Scholarship winners is based on a number of factors, with an emphaiss on academic excellence, leadership, character, school and community service, and participation in National Beta Club activities.

Beta members apply for the scholarship, and if chosen as a semifinalist, submit additional materials, such as essays and letters of recommendation.