Rouzer accepting high school art for contest

Washington, D.C. – Congressman David Rouzer is now accepting submissions for the 2018 Congressional Art Competition. All high school students who are residents of the 7th Congressional District are encouraged to participate. The winning entry will be displayed in the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

“This year’s art competition is an opportunity for students to creatively express what they love most about our beloved Tar Heel State,” Rouzer said. “The winning artist from the 7thDistrict will have their artwork on display for eleven months in the Capitol tunnel, which is seen by thousands of visitors from across the country, Congressional staffers and members of Congress. Every time I go to the House floor to vote, I walk through this tunnel which serves as a constant reminder of the impressive talent and creativity of high school students throughout North Carolina and across the country.”

High school students from across the 7th Congressional District are invited to enter their best artwork reflecting the theme, “What I Love About North Carolina.” Students wishing to participate in this year’s art competition are asked to submit their artwork to Congressman Rouzer’s district office in Four Oaks, Bolivia or Wilmington by Friday, April 27.

Each student will be allowed to submit up to two entries. Winners are presented with two round-trip tickets, courtesy of Southwest Airlines, to Washington, D.C. to visit the nation’s capital and attend an exclusive reception inside the U.S. Capitol honoring the country’s winners.

Guidelines for the 2018 artwork:

— Artwork must be two-dimensional;

— Each piece must be no larger than 26”x26”x4” — including the frame;

— Artwork cannot weigh more than 15 lbs;

— Work entered must be in the original; and,

— Artwork does not need to be framed for judging of the contest. However, the winning piece of art must be framed in order to be hung in the U.S. Capitol.

Acceptable mediums for submissions:

— Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor etc.;

— Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers;

— Collage;

— Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints;

— Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.;

— Computer generated art; and,

— Photography.

The deadline for students to submit their artwork is Friday, April 27. Students interested in participating in the competition are encouraged to contact Marylou Cooke in the Bolivia office at 910-253-6111.