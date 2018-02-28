Plain View Primary lists honor students

Plain View Primary School recently released its honor roll students.
Third grade
— A honor roll: Alajah Parker, David Sanchez, Justin Van Valkenburg, Ethan Wil-Dey, Oliver Freese.
— A/B honor roll: Fernando Chavez Verales, Yoni Dennis, Patrick Elliott, Nery Garrido-Perez, Brandon Hunt, Za’Asia Lewis, Jonaiya Robinson, Christian Rodriguez, Jacob Velasquez, Franco Chavez, Anthony Corbett, Leyla Flores-Garcia, Osvaldo Fuentes Garcia, Austin Hunt, Alajeh McMillan, Katherine Mehia Rodriguez, Delijah Smith.
Fourth grade
— A honor roll: Ayan Murchison, Brayden Newell, Kenia Romero-Pena.
— A/B honor roll: Josiah Belle-Robinson, Maite Blanco Mendoza, Abigail Grimsley, Ethan Ward, Uri Bravo Verdugo, Kaleb Gaddy, Joel Panameno, Geovani Reyes Gonzalez, Johani Velasquez.