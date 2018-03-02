Mundy comes home to speak at BCC

Courtesy photo Bladen County native Beth Mundy returned home last month and spoke to science classes at Bladen Community College. Courtesy photo Bladen County native Beth Mundy returned home last month and spoke to science classes at Bladen Community College.

DUBLIN — Students in science classes at Bladen Community College were recently treated to a special guest who spoke about her journey from Bladen County to a pursuit of a PhD. in inorganic chemistry.

Beth Mundy visited the college on Feb. 19 while taking a side trip from a grant-funded lecture at her alma mater, Davidosn College, where she received her bachelor’s degree.

“I wanted to come home and and talk with the students at BCC,” said Mundy, whose talk focused on “How I got where I am.”

Mundy, who is the daughter of BCC Human Resources Director Tiina Mundy, attended Bladen County schools through the 10th grade, when she left to attend her final two years of high school at the School of Science & Math in Durham. Her love and interest in science took her Davidson College and, now, she is at the University of Washington in Seattle to pursue her doctorate in the field of inorganic chemistry.

“I basically told the students the biggest thing is to keep looking for opportunities,” she said. “My boss always says, ‘you have to show up’ — that means you don’t give up, don’t look for excuses and just keep trying.”

Mundy said she was encouraged to see a number of the BCC students “pretty engaged” during her discussion.

“I think it went well, and hopefully I was able to give them a clear picture for what it takes to succeed,” she said.

Mundy explained that inorganic chemistry deals with the synthesis and behavior of inorganic and organometallic compounds, which includes all chemical compounds except organic compounds — compounds containing carbon that are typically found in living systems. She said the field “has a lot of application to green technology.”

Mundy is back in Seattle preparing for a new inorganic project. She said she is in a transition stage between her previous project and the next one, which “has a connective thread.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

Courtesy photo Bladen County native Beth Mundy returned home last month and spoke to science classes at Bladen Community College. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_BMundy.jpg Courtesy photo Bladen County native Beth Mundy returned home last month and spoke to science classes at Bladen Community College.