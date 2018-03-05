HCA freshmen share projects

HARRELLS — To conclude their study of the “Holocaust Memoir Night” written by the late Elie Wiesel, ninth-grade honors English students at Harrells Christian Academy read poems written by children who became victims of the Holocaust and created unique butterflies inspired by each of the poems.

On Friday, Feb. 16, the students shared their projects with the first-grade students, reminding them that “everyone’s life matters. We are all special, and Christ teaches us to love one another despite our differences.”

Freshman Abigail Madden say she “enjoyed sharing with the 1st graders that high school students sometimes get to play with glitter and glue as well! Also, it is a good way to learn about a difficult topic in a meaningful way.”