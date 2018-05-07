Bladen Community College announces assist loan program for students

DUBLIN — The Bladen Community College Board of Trustees has approved the addition of the North Carolina Assist Loan to provide financial support for parents and students to bridge the gap between the cost of higher education and the currently available financial aid sources.

The NC Assist Loan is a state-based loan program offered by College Foundation, Inc. The foundation administers state grant programs and North Carolina’s National College Savings Plan, and is a partner in the state-wide college access initiative, College Foundation of North Carolina.

The program offers parents and students the opportunity to borrow a low-cost alternative loan to finance educational expenses not covered by other financial aid. Loans of at least $1,000 are available at a fixed rate of 6.5 percent for students, and 5.5 percent for parents, throughout the life of the loan. The standard repayment term is 120 months.

There are borrower requirements and parameters, including credit checks, which are viewable online at www.NCAssist.org.

BCC Financial Aid Director Samantha Benson explained, “This opportunity opens another door for BCC to provide financing options for our students. We strive to make a way for any person, regardless of their situation, to attend college.”

“Bladen Community College continues to make available new opportunities for professional careers and a highly-skilled workforce,” stated Barry Priest, vice president for Student Services. “This additional financial aid will assist students from across the region in completing their educational goals.”

For information about the NC Assist Loan or educational options at Bladen Community College, call 910-879-5500.