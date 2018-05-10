BCC faculty member Cliff Tyndall receives excellence award

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College history professor Cliff Tyndall has been awarded the Excellence in Teaching Award at Caldwell Community College, where he teaches history and geography through an interactive television system in the Distance Learning Department.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this award,” remarked Tyndall.

The local chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success selected Tyndall from nominations submitted by students. NSLS is the nation’s largest leadership honor society, where top students nominated by their colleges come together to identify and achieve their goals.

Caldwell Community College student Sarah Estes nominated Tyndall.

“Mr. Tyndall has really made a difference in my life,” she stated. “He is an amazing teacher.”

Estes is president of the CCC Student Government Association and vice president of the local chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Bladen Community College offers academic opportunities with highly skilled faculty members in various disciplines of study. For information about educational advancement at BCC, speak with a counselor at 910-879-5500.