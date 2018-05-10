Bladen Community College students win at SkillsUSA

DUBLIN — Twelve students from Bladen Community College received awards at the Regional SkillsUSA competition in Greensboro in April, where 2,700 students competed for top honors. As a result, BCC was recognized as one of five chapters with the most growth and success in SkillsUSA.

The winners are cosmetology students Tiffany Lowery, second place in Job Skills Demo Open; Madison Cartrette, fourth place Cosmetology Beginner Skills; and Stacie Britt, second place Customer Service.

From welding: Savannah Schmidt won first place in Job Skills Demo A; Vincent Morris took second place in Welding Art Sculpture; Webblon Rowe placed third in Welding Art Sculpture; James Hunsinger took fourth place in Welding Art Sculpture; and Ethan White placed fourth in Welding.

Electrical student Michael Young won third place in Electrical Construction Wiring.

BCC dual enrollment high school students also excelled at SkillsUSA. Welding student Sarah Allen won first place in high school Jobs Skills Demo A. Cosmetology students Kamara Lewis and Kunaiza McKoy won first place in Cosmetology Skills Showcase. Maniya Chatman took third place in Hair Color.

First-place winners Savannah Schmidt and Sarah Allen will compete in the national SkillsUSA competition in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.

The national SkillsUSA competition is the world’s largest showcase of skilled trades. More than 15,000 students, teachers, education leaders, and representatives from 600 national corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions participate in the event.

The competition is for public high school and college/postsecondary students enrolled in career and technical education programs. SkillsUSA has a nationwide membership of over 300,000 students and showcases 100 hands-on skill and leadership contests, representing 130 different occupational areas.

For more information about career opportunities at Bladen Community College, call 910-879-5500.