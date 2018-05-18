Bladen County students named to honor rolls at UNCP

PEMBROKE – The following students from Bladen County were named to to the Chancellor’s and Honor’s List at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke for Spring 2018.

Chancellor’s List: To qualify for the Honor’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.7 (out of 4.0) while taking at least 12 semester hours; none of the 12 hours may be pass/fail.

Bladenboro: Imani Coleman, Brett Jackson, Kathleen Little, Charity Pait, Levy Pait, Travis Walters, Hunter Willoughby

Dublin: Christopher McLaughlin

Elizabethtown: Charlotte Chestnutt, Nicolaus Bauer

Harrells: Lauren Bellamy, Tabitha Cain, Elisabeth Pearsall

Tar Heel: Amber Wyatt

Honors List: Students are eligible for the Honors List if they achieve a minimum semester quality point average of 3.2 while passing at least 12 semester hours of course work; none of the 12 hours may be pass/fail.

Bladenboro: Travis Bowen, Danielle Dove, Bryanna Lane, Whitney Pittman, Codi Pait, Sydney Jackson

Bolton: Caitlyn Young

Clarkton: Joseph Miller, Erin Wakefield

Council: Kristian Young

Dublin: Christopher McLaughlin

Elizabethtown: Joshua Hatchell, Taren Faulk

Harrells: LaDaisa Murphy