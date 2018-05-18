BCC graduates associate degree nursing students

DUBLIN – Bladen Community College graduated 30 nursing students in one of its larger associate degree nursing classes in a pinning ceremony in May. The service included inspirational remarks from graduate Lynn Rich Worrell.

Summer Lynn Culbreth was selected by her fellow students to receive the Professional Nursing Award, for demonstrating strong leadership qualities and providing a worthy role model for others. The Florence Nightingale Award was given to Howan Muzette Smith, by faculty choice, as the student with the strongest theory and clinical application skills. Brianna Shanice Alston was recognized with the highest grade point average with the Outstanding Student Nurse Award.

Marshalls for the occasion were Amanda M. Carter, Amy Lynn Grimsley, Shameka S. Haynes, and Kristi Atkins Thornton.

Graduates included Crystal Willis Parsons, Kareana Oxendine Wilson, Sherri Hudson Royal, Madison Fisher McKnight, Shantell Febo Duarte, Caitlin Marie Walters, Amber Brooke Boswell, Kayla Ann Ferrel, Lytena Howell Hunt, Tameka Laverne Reid, Candy Michelle Watson, Sierra Nicole Harkey, Kayla Manyell Jacobs, Taylor Margaret Stephens, Serena Elizabeth Lowery, Lacie Amber Maninga, Angela Maria Strickland, Jason Wallace Barefoot, Ashley Hyatt Davis, Bobbi Lea Locklear, Lynn Rich Worrell, Lori Ann Hedlund, Anthony Lee Rowland, Tiffany Jena Babson, Brianna Shanice Alston, Nakisha Cole Locklear, Summer Lynn Culbreth, and Howan Muzette Smith.

Not pictured are Billie Jo Brooks and Brandon Lee Locklear.

The nursing program at Bladen Community College continues to grow the workforce with highly-skilled professional nurses. For information about careers in allied health, call Sharron Thomas at 910-879-5532.