Rifles team competes in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The John L. Foye Rifles of the The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy finished its season at the National High School Drill Team Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The team competed in the Masters Division of the Mixed Armed Division, where poor showings in regulation drill and inspection competition hurt the teams chances for a top finish.

The team did win a fifth-place trophy in Color Guard Competition, which was commanded by Brittany McMillan, and a third-place trophy in Squad Exhibition Drill, which was commanded by Passion Graham.

With only two seniors on this year’s team, the team is set to compete for an overall title next year.