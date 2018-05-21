Bladen Community College celebrates graduates

Courtesy photo Bladen Community College recently honored 218 graduating students at its commencement. Courtesy photo Bladen Community College recently honored 218 graduating students at its commencement.

DUBLIN – Bladen Community College honored 218 graduating students at its commencement event on May 18.

College vice president Jeff Kornegay welcomed graduates to the ceremony and Board of Trustees chairman Dennis Troy greeted the assembly.

The guest speaker was the Rev. Dwight B. Cannon, who shared words of encouragement with the graduates, charging students to be aware of what they sow in life.

Vice president for student services Barry Priest awarded Kyle Gause with the North Carolina Community College System Academic Excellence Award.

With the conferring of degrees, diplomas, and certificates, college president Dr. William Findt declared the candidates as graduates of the college.