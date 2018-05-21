BCC honors successful high school credential students

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College honored 39 high school equivalency and adult high school graduates at commencement ceremonies on May 15.

Vice President for Continuing Education Sondra Guyton, Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer Jeff Kornegay, President William Findt, Director for College Readiness Travis Locklear, and Chairman of the Board Dennis Troy greeted the students and their families.

High school equivalency student Brad Norton shared his testimony, stating that on three different occasions, he enrolled in various high school completion programs, but was unable to complete the diploma.

“After my daughter was born, I recommitted to completing my diploma,” he told the audience. “BCC was different.”

Retired Personnel Administrator for Bladen County Schools Patricia Faulk delivered the commencement address, encouraging graduates to “celebrate with excitement and full-throttle enthusiasm.”

Marshalls for the event were Sasha Coe, Virginia Colvin, and Desla Lopez.

The adult high school graduates are Sara Adkins, Carmen Arteaga, Jacob Bright, Ashley Cousar, Whitley Cromartie, Kelly Daniel, Lillie Gillis, Niera Howard, Mary Hunt, Santanna Kinlaw, Blaire Lee, Naytochia Lennon, Keyon Lloyd, KushKumar Patel, Jennifer Ransom, Karly Setzer, and Amberlyn Wilkinson.

The high school equivalency graduates are Benjamin Bailey, Taylor Davis, Dakota Evers, Montserrat Garacia-Ruiz, Antwan Harmon, Jose Haro, Brad Norton, Mariamelia Hernandez, Betsabe Vega Montoya, Hunter Norris, Alexis Packer, Jamie Pope, Kimberly Reason, Brenda Reeves, McKinley Rozier, Kimberlee Sessoms, Donavon Smith, Emily Smith, Sydney Talton, Anthony Thompson, Eunice Vazquez Francisco, and Viviana Velazquez Garcia.

High school equivalency and adult high school classes are offered year-round. For information about completing your high school education, contact Travis Locklear at 910-879-5587