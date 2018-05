The 2018 Senior Prefects for Harrells Christian Academy’s graduation are Miranda Wells (Head), Kyra Gensel (Community Service), Caroline Jones (Co-Currricular), Abbigail Clark (Admissions), Kaleb Jessup (Spiritual), Marlee Scronce (Athletic), Dontravis Barfield (Athletic), Brayden Sutton (Academic) and Shaquor Newkirk (Admissions).

