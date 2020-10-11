Bladen commissioner: Taylor envisions improved economy

Greg Taylor is one of five candidates for three countywide at-large seats on the Bladen County Board of Commissioners.

The term is for four years. Taylor is a Democrat.

Taylor, 61, is executive director for Advancement Regional Business Lenders in Lumberton.

He’s previously served as a county commissioner from 1996 to 2008.

“I’ve been out of it for 12 years now, for a couple of reasons,” Taylor said. “But I’ve always had a heart for services. I spent 12 years as a commissioner before, and we accomplished a lot of good things. I hope people will remember that and want to vote for me again. I think what’s happened in the past is an indication of what will happen in the future. I think we accomplished a lot then and we can in the future.

“All of the people running at-large have served as a commissioner before. Either they’re on there, or have served in the past. We all have records to run on. I’m running on my record.”

Among the issues he’s campaigning on, Taylor said, “Economic development is always at the top of the list.”

He’s worked toward that through multiple roles to include Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, the Fort Bragg Regional Alliance, and regionally with the Small Business Technology Council.

