N.C. House 22: Dublin’s Brisson seeks eighth term against Clinton’s Kirby

Dublin Republican Rep. William Brisson is challenged for his seat in the N.C. House of Representatives by Clinton’s Albert D. Kirby Jr.

The term is two years.

Brisson serves in the House as chairman of the committees on Agriculture and Appropriations, and he’s vice chairman of Appropriations, Health and Human Services. He’s also a member of committees on Energy and Public Utilities, Health, House Select Committee on Disaster Relief, and the Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House.

Brisson is a seven-time incumbent, having won the first six times running as a Democrat and in 2018 as a Republican. He has served Bladen County as chairman of its commissioners and been chairman of the Bladen County Hospital Board of Trustees.

Brisson, a farmer, touts his experience, energy and hard-working leadership. He’s been recognized as a “jobs champion” by the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce. He says “family and quality of life are very important to me” in a social media campaign post.

Kirby has served as a Sampson County commissioner and was appointed senior resident Superior Court judge by the governor after the death of Judge Douglas Parsons. Already with a law school degree from Campbell, he’s pursuing a degree from its divinity school.

Kirby is campaigning on education, health care, and economic development in Bladen and Sampson counties.

He is a former all-state high school football player at Clinton High School who went on to play at Wake Forest, where he became a Hall of Famer.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.