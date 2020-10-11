N.C. Senate 8: Veteran legislator, Rabon, seeking sixth term

Republican state Sen. Bill Rabon will try to retain his seat in Raleigh against the challenge of Democrat David Sink and Liberterian Anthony Mascolo.

The term is two years.

Rabon serves in the Senate as chairman of the committees for Pensions and Retirement and Aging; Rules and Operations of the Senate; and Select Committee on Nominations. He’s a member of standing or select committees for Appropriations on Department of Transportation; Appropriations/Base Budget; Finance; Redistricting and Elections; and Transportation.

The chairmanship of the rules committee is one of the most powerful positions in the state, with control of the flow of legislation in the chamber.

Rabon won election in 2010 and is seeking his sixth term in office.

He’s credited with being Brunswick County’s first veterinarian in 1976, and is a partner in Brunswick Animal Hospital, Southport Animal Hospital and Oak Island Animal Hospital. He’s volunteered for numerous abandoned pet and rescue groups.

Sink is considered the top challenger. He’s a retired educator, having served as president of Blue Ridge and Roanoke Chowan community colleges, and as a dean at Davidson County Community College. He served for 31 years in the community college system.

His website lists significant campaign issues of the environment, education, safe schools, health care, voting rights and accessibility, and high speed broadband internet in southeastern North Carolina.

