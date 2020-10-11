U.S. House 7: Rouzer seeking fourth term against challenger Ward

Incumbent Republican David Rouzer is challenged for North Carolina’s District 7 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives by Democrat Christopher M. Ward.

The term is two years.

Rouzer serves on the House committees for Agriculture, and for Transportation and Infrastructure. He was named chairman of the Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee before being sworn in.

He won election in 2014 after serving two terms in the state Senate.

Rouzer has worked with former Sens. Jesse Helms and Elizabeth Dole, at N.C. State’s college of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development during the administration of President George W. Bush.

His campaign website says his campaign issues are coastal communities, foreign policy and military, economy and jobs, national debt and the budget, and taxes.

Ward works in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, and owns a small real estate business.

His website lists his campaign issues as jobs, increased wages, affordable health care, education, and protection of the environment.

Previously, District 7 only covered a portion of Bladen County. The most recent maps drawn and subsequent court rulings now have all of Bladen County within District 7. The county no longer has a portion in District 9, which is represented by Rep. Dan Bishop.

