U.S. Senate: Tillis challenged by Cunningham

Incumbent Republican Thom Tillis is challenged for the U.S. Senate by Democrat Cal Cunningham, Libertarian Shannon W. Bray and Kevin E. Hayes of the Constitution Party.

The term is six years.

Tillis serves on Senate committees for Armed Services; Veterans’ Affairs; Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs; and the Judiciary. He won election in 2014 following past service on the town of Cornelius Board of Commissioners, and in the N.C. House of Representatives from 2006 to 2014, the last four as Speaker of the House.

He previously served as an executive at PricewaterhouseCoopers and IBM.

His campaign website says he “is committed to preserving the American Dream for younger generations and supports commonsense policies that will generate economic growth and opportunities for working families.”

Cunningham is considered his primary challenger. He earned his undergrad and law degree from Carolina, and was elected to the state Senate at the age of 27 representing Davidson, Rowan and Iredell counties just north of the Charlotte area.

His campaign website refers to the oath he took upon joining the Army Reserve, one that refers to defending the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The site says he “is running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina to fulfill that oath — by taking on the corruption in Washington that is standing in the way of progress on the most important issues of our time.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.