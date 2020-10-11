Election 2020 key dates

Early voting begins Oct. 15 and ends Oct. 31. The times are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on all weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on each Sunday.

• Oct. 9: Last day to register. At the website ncsbe.gov go to “Registering” under the blue tool bar from the homepage to access an application or link to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles method.

• Oct. 15: First day of early voting.

• Oct. 27: Last day to request absentee by mail ballot.

• Oct. 31: Last day of early voting.

• Nov. 3: Election Day.

• Nov. 13: Canvass, at Board of Elections, 301 S. Cypress St., Elizabethtown.