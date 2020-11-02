ELIZABETHTOWN — Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, campaigned here Friday night in an event open to the public at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

Wayne Schaeffer, chairman of the Bladen County Republican Party, said about 300-plus attended. He said the president’s son stuck to the campaign message of his father, and encouraged everyone to vote.

Trump is the third child and second son of the president and his first wife, Ivana.

In August, Donald Trump Jr. campaigned in Bladenboro at Allen Brothers Outdoors.