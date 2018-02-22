CHURCH CALENDAR

Feb. 24

— Windsor United Methodist Church, located at 12863 N.C. 242 North in Elizabethtown, will host a spaghetti dinner and a silent auction from 4 to 7 p.m. Eat in or take out. Suggested donation is $6. All proceeds will benefit a Teen Challenge program in the county.

— The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open from 8 to 11 ​a.m. The food pantry, “From His Table to Yours,”​ ​will be open the same day 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportation and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is located at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

Feb. 25

— Elder Thelma Blue will speak at St. John AME Zion Church at 3:30 p.m. in observance of Black History Month. The public is invited to attend.

Feb. 28

— The annual Community Lenten Service will be held noon to 12:30 p.m. at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Eckie Lancaster, pastor emeritus at Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

March 4

— You are invited to attend services at Richardson Chapel Holy Bible Church of God, a new church located at Hwy. 53 West in White Oak. Services wlil be held every month on the first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lula Baker will be bringing the Word of God at the same place where she first heard the Word of God as a child. She speaks the vision the Holy Spirit gives her and makes it plain.

March 7

— The annual Community Lenten Service will be held noon to 12:30 p.m. at Wesley’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Fr. Gerry Blackburn of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church.

March 14

— The annual Community Lenten Service will be held noon to 12:30 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. David Holloway of Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church.

March 21

— The annual Community Lenten Service will be held noon to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sheldon Reese, resident of White Lake and member of the Baltimore-Washington United Methodist Conference.

April 7

— Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church will host a barbecue plate fundraiser to benefit East Bladen High School football coach Robby Priest on Saturday, April 7, in the PAC building from 5 to 8 p.m. There will also be a silent auction. Plates will cost $8 each and will include barbecue, baked beans, slaw, rolls and dessert for eat-in or take out. T-shirts with the slogan #RobbyStrong can also be purchased through the Facebook group Fighting with Robby—#RobbyStrong. Priest is currently battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatments. All proceeds from the fundraisers will go to assist Priest and his family with medical expenses.

Out of county

• NONE

Ongoing

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter located at 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown and Barbers Inn located at 410 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is now accepting registration for 2, 3 and 4 years old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located at 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins.