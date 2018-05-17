CHURCH CALENDAR

May 18

— Sandhills Missionary Baptist Church in Bladenboro will host its church conference. All members are urged to attend.

May 19

— Elder Larry Fulton and Sister Lular Graham will sponsor a spirit-filled celebration featuring the Heavenly Skylights and others at 6 p.m. at Tabernacle Holiness Church in Carvers Creek. Everyone is invited. For information, call Sister Graham at 770-365-9604.

May 20

— The ushers of Sandhills Missionary Baptist Church in Bladenboro will celebrate their Ushers’ Anniversary. All members are asked to attend.

— Carvers Creek AME Zion Church of Council will celebrate Women’s Day at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Elder Shirley McLean White of New Covenant Holiness Church of Wilmington. Lunch will be served following the morning service. All are invited. The event is sponsored by the Women’s Day Committee.

— Women’s Day will be observed at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. The Rev. Rachel Mitchell and the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church family of Clarkton will be the guest. Everyone is invited to attend.

May 23-25

— Baker’s Creek AME Zion Church, located at 656 Center Road in Dublin, will host revival services at 7 p.m. each evening. Speaker will be the Rev. Corey Lyons of First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown, the postmaster of Dublin Post Office.

May 25-26

— Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, located at 701 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown, will be holding a Giant Yard/Flower Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 25 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 26. Purchases will help replace the roof on our Education Building. All are invited to come.

May 27

— Greater McKoy’s Chapel Church, Inc. of Dublin will be celebrating Family and Friends at the hour of 11 a.m. The Rev. Carl Smith, pastor of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher. The members encourage everyone not to miss a day of celebrating the goodness of the Lord with family and friends. They are looking forward to a great day but say others’ presences will make it even greater.

June 2

— A Youth Fashion Show will be held in the Mt. Olive Fellowship Hall in Elizabethtown at 5 p.m. Youth of all ages will be participating and we invite others to come and participate with us. For further information, please call 910-645-4909.

June 3

— Clarkton Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church will celebrate its 65th Homecoming starting at 10 a.m. The Silence Family of Jacksonville will perform with their Southern Gospel sound and T.J. Tatum will also perform. The speaker will be the Rev. Marty Tew, World Witness director of the PFWB Missions Department in Dunn, who will share his message during the 11 a.m. service. A Homecoming meal will be served in the fellowship hall at noon. There will be no evening service on this day. Call the Rev. Charlie Tatum at 910-648-2963 or 910-991-6540 with any questions.

June 10

— The Steward Board of Mt. Olive AME Zion Church in Elizabethtown will have a program at 3 p.m. with guest speaker the Rev. Gregory Taylor, pastor of First Baptist Church in Bladenboro, along with his choir and congregation. We invite everyone to come & worship with us.

June 17

— The youth/children’s choir of Mt. Oliver AME Zion Church in Elizabethtown will be celebrating their first anniversary at 3 p.m. Several youth choirs will be participating. Please come and rejoice with us in songs and praises. For further information, please contact Veronica Rigans at 910-645-6493.

Out of county

• NONE LISTED

Ongoing

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8 to 11 a.m. The food pantry, “From His Table to Yours,” will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is located at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sunday’s from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, located at 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter located at 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown and Barbers Inn located at 410 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is now accepting registration for 2, 3 and 4 years old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located at 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• A Power In The Word Ministry Bible study will take place every Thursday from 8:10 to 8:30 p.m. at your location by phone. Call 605-475-4120 and join in (ID number – 3390591#). The teacher is Sis Vivian Caviness Wiggins.